Three men have been arrested in connection with the attempted murder of an off-duty police officer in Northern Ireland.

Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell was hit multiple times by two gunmen after coaching at a youth centre in Omagh, County Tyrone, on Wednesday.

“This morning, we have arrested three men aged 38, 45 and 47 in Omagh and Coalisland, in connection with John’s attempted murder,” Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) Chief Constable Simon Byrne said.

Mr Caldwell remains in a critical but stable condition at Altnagelvin Hospital in Londonderry.

