Police rescue sleeping residents as blaze caused by fireworks rips through home

Residents who were asleep in a burning home during a blaze caused by fireworks were rescued by police in Oregon on Friday, 5 July, newly-released video shows.

Redmond Police and the city's fire department responded to a reported structure fire at 2175 NW Redwood Avenue.

Authorities attempted to alert the occupants but had to force entry to the home after no response.

Officers woke five people inside the house and evacuated the group safely.

The Redmond Fire Department determined the cause of the fire to be from improperly disposed of fireworks.