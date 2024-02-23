Murderer wanted to ‘learn how to dissect person’ after killing cat in blender

A murderer was heard saying "One day I want to learn how to do this to a person" in disturbing audio recorded after she dissected a cat and killed it in a blender.

Scarlet Blake, 26, killed Jorge Martin Carreno, 30, in July 2021, a jury at Oxford Crown Court found on Friday (23 February).

Four months before Mr Martin Carreno’s death, Blake live-streamed the killing and dissection of a cat.

She admitted dissecting the animal, removing the fur and skin, and placing it in a blender but blamed her former partner.