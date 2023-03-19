Pakistan: Police storm home of Imran Khan amid clashes with protesters outside

Police stormed former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan’s home in Lahore on Saturday, 18 March, amid clashes between his supporters and officers.

Authorities said that a barricade erected by members of Mr Khan’s Tehreek-e-Insaf party and his supporters was removed.

Several supporters were taken into custody as Mr Khan travelled to in court in Islamabad on face charges he sold state gifts while in office and concealed his assets.

Mr Khan never actually appeared inside the court.

