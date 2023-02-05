Independent TV
Showing now | News
05:34
Former Pakistan president Pervez Musharraf dies aged 79 following prolonged illness
General Pervez Musharraf, who seized power in a bloodless coup and later led a reluctant Pakistan into aiding the US war in Afghanistan, has died aged 79.
Musharraf, a former special forces commando, became president through the last of a string of military coups that roiled Pakistan since its founding amid the bloody 1947 partition of India.
He ruled the nuclear-armed state through tensions with India and an Islamic extremist insurgency, before stepping down in 2008 while facing possible impeachment.
Later in life, Musharraf lived in self-imposed exile in Dubai to avoid criminal charges.
Sign up for our newsletters.
Up next
04:02
What can be done to solve the refugee crisis? | You Ask The Questions
01:29
Family question police theory that Nicola Bulley fell in river
01:56
Cats and dogs rescued from Ukrainian frontline
01:41
Strike action: Every industrial walkout affecting the UK in February
06:02
The imposter in Congress | On The Ground
05:22
A day in the life of a frontline medic in Donbas | On The Ground
07:29
Ending the war on drug users in New York
17:28
The Missing: The Ukrainians abducted in Putin’s war
04:02
What can be done to solve the refugee crisis? | You Ask The Questions
05:45
What are the biggest climate challenges facing us in 2023?
03:37
Why did Just Stop Oil throw soup on a Van Gogh?
03:39
What have we learnt from the nurses strikes? | You Ask The Questions
12:18
My personal struggle amid the global fight for abortion rights
11:50
Non-doms, ghost-doms and tax loopholes of the elite
09:03
The fight for LGBT+ rights in Poland
13:07
The war in Ukraine | Behind The Headlines
04:01
What is the World Cup? | Decomplicated
03:51
What is Black History Month? | Decomplicated
05:07
What is extreme weather? | Decomplicated
05:26
What is inflation? | Decomplicated
11:17
The Last of Us & Happy Valley | Binge or Bin
02:51
The Last of Us ‘has potential to be as good as Chernobyl’
03:01
Happy Valley ‘one of the UK’s best police shows’
03:25
Netflix’s Harry & Meghan teases major bombshells but doesn’t deliver’
06:55
Music Box Session #66: Quarry
09:24
Watch R&B singer Santino Le Saint stripped-down Music Box session
09:18
Music Box Session #64: Jake Whiskin
10:43
Music Box Session #63: Meet Me At The Altar
14:26
These are Millennial Love’s best moments from 2022
32:48
Author Louise O’Neill on redefining boundaries in a post-Me Too world
01:24
Amber Heard was vilified for not being the ‘perfect victim’
26:50
Jodi Picoult and Jennifer Finney Boylan on a toxic political debate
01:56
Klopp refuses to answer reporter’s question after Liverpool defeat
00:56
UFC: Conor McGregor’s comeback fight announced by Dana White
00:51
Everton fans march against club’s owner ahead of Arsenal game
01:07
Lionel Messi reveals his chances of playing at 2026 World Cup
01:44
FKA Twigs creates artwork to inspire children to connect to nature
05:45
What are the biggest climate challenges facing us in 2023?
02:48
Body of whale washes ashore in seventh death in just over a month
03:37
Why did Just Stop Oil throw soup on a Van Gogh?
01:09
Dwayne Johnson shares photo of mother’s damaged car after accident
00:31
Anish Kapoor’s new 48ft ‘Bean’ sculpture appears in New York City
01:33
John Lydon ‘terrified’ in bid to represent Ireland at Eurovision 2023
00:46
Eurovision 2023’s ‘cyber’ stage features secret nod to Birmingham
01:13
Every time Nadine Dorries compliments Boris Johnson in first interview
01:25
Johnson shares desire to ‘master the cow’ during Dorries interview
00:48
Dozens of elk bring traffic to standstill crossing highway in Utah
00:36
Loose raccoon leads police officers on chase through hardware shop
01:51
Gérard Mestrallet on the challenges of bringing infrastructure to the region of AlUla
02:07
Sir George Iacobescu, chairman of the Canary Wharf Group on the investment into the historic region of AlUla
02:00
Oliver Ripley of sustainable hotel group Habitas talks about how AlUla challenged his preconceptions of Saudi Arabia
02:09
Thomas Kaplan of wild cat conservation charity Panthera on the mission to save the Arabian Leopard
01:16
Saudi government doesn’t ‘pay lip service’ on climate action
00:36
SGI ‘seems like a nest of harmony’, journalist says
00:48
SGI ambitions are ‘extremely high’, says Saudi climate envoy
01:08