Palestinian prime minister Mohammad Shtayyeh cried during a cabinet meeting on Monday (6 November) as he spoke about the deaths of children and mothers in Gaza.

Violence in the region has surged since Israel began bombarding the Gaza Strip, killing around 9,770 Palestinians, after Hamas’ devastating 7 October attack.

“Children writing their names on their bodies so that their corpses can be identified, the mother of the three children that were buried under the rubble, tells her children, let me see you,” Mr Shtayyeh said, through tears, during his opening speech to cabinet.

“Mercy be upon the souls of the martyrs and shame on the criminals.”