Clashes broke out between police and far-right groups attempting to reach the Cenotaph in London on Saturday 11 November, ahead of a pro-Palestine march through London.

A large crowd of people bearing St George’s flags was seen walking along Embankment and shouting “England till I die” ahead of a two minutes’ silence held on Remembrance Day.

Clashes broke out as police attempted to stop them from reaching Whitehall but the group pushed through, with some shouting “Let’s have them” as officers hit out with batons.

As the two minutes’ silence was observed peacefully at the Cenotaph, crowds began to gather at Hyde Park for a huge pro-Palestine demonstration.

Some were seen praying, while others carried signs reading: “Stop the war on Gaza” and “Free Palestine”.

The Independent has reached out to the Metropolitan Police for comment.