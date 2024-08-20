Protest group unfurls banner against Joe Biden at DNC in Chicago

Protesters unfurled a sign that read “STOP ARMING ISRAEL” a few minutes after Joe Biden began his speech at the Democratic National Convention on Monday 19 August.

The Abandon Biden movement revealed the message in the Florida delegation section of the crowd.

Other convention attendees responded to the protest by chanting “We love Joe” and holding up their banners in support of the president.

Lights in that section of the convention were turned off and the sign was quickly wrestled away from the protesters.

The group, which is pushing for third-party candidates, has been campaigning against Mr Biden’s reelection campaign since the start of the Israel-Hamas war.