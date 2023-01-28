Palestinian boy, 13, arrested after shooting two people in Jerusalem

A Palestinian boy has been arrested after wounding two people in Jerusalem.

The 13-year-old injured a father and son after opening fire in a neighbourhood of East Jerusalem on Saturday.

Both men, aged 47 and 23, were fully conscious and in moderate to serious condition in the hospital.

It comes one day after another attacker killed seven people outside of an East Jerusalem synagogue in the deadliest shooting in the city since 2008.

