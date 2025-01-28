Palestinian twins share tearful reunion in Gaza after year-long separation

After a year-long separation, Palestinian twins Mahmoud and Ibraham Al-Attout were reunited on Monday (January 27) in Gaza City.

Ibrahim had been forced to move to southern Gaza, while Mahmoud stayed in the north of the Gaza Strip.

The tearful reunion took place as crowds of Palestinians streamed back on foot to northern Gaza after a breakthrough in hostage negotiations under a ceasefire deal.

Around 650,000 were displaced from northern Gaza during the war, which was triggered by Hamas' October 7 2023 assault on southern Israel.