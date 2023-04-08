Moment paramedic caught stealing money from 94-year-old woman minutes after she died

Footage captures the moment a paramedic stole money from a 94-year-old’s home minutes after she collapsed and died.

Mark Titley was caught on CCTV pocketing £60 after entering the patient’s home in Shrewsbury last year.

Spotting the camera, Titley can be seen quickly putting the cash back but the victim’s son, Mike Drage, later shared the video and said it made him “sick to the stomach”.

Titley, 58, admitted the theft and has been given an 18-week prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, and was ordered to carry out 120 hours of unpaid work.

