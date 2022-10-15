Most powerful statements from Parkland parents as Nikolas Cruz spared death penalty

Parents of the victims of the 2013 Parkland shooting have spoken out against a jury’s decision to spare gunman Nikolas Cruz from the death penalty.

Cruz pleaded guilty to 17 counts of first-degree murder following the shooting on 14 February 2018 at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida.

A jury ruled he should be sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Fred Guttenberg, father of victim Jaime Guttenberg said: “I hope and pray he receives the kind of mercy from prisoners that he showed to my daughter and the 16 others.”

Sign up for our newsletters.