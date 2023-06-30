Looted Paris shops in ruins amid riots for teen shot by police

Shops have been left looted and destroyed across Paris as riots continue over the death of a teenage boy shot by police during a traffic stop.

14 people were arrested following the break-in of a Nike store, while 667 are thought to have been arrested overnight overall.

The boy, known only as Nahel M, was shot through the window of his car, with the bullet going through his left arm and chest.

It's thought he was sought after, when he was seen allegedly driving in a bus lane on the city's outskirts during Tuesday's rush hour.