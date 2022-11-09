Fetterman lost for words after winning Pennsylvania Senate race

A visibly emotional John Fetterman took to the stage to thank supporters after winning the Pennsylvania Senate race.

"I'm not sure what to say right now" he said as a raucous crowd cheered, "I'm humbled".

The lieutenant governor suffered a stroke shortly after winning the Democrat primary which caused him to struggle with the intensity of campaign trail and dominated much of the narrative of the race.

But against projections and polls in recent days Mr Fetterman beat out GOP candidate Dr Oz, running on a platform of liberal policies including the women's right to choose and raising the minimum wage.