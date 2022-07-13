Penny Mordaunt claims she is Tory leadership candidate that ‘Labour fear most’

Penny Mordaunt has claimed she is the Tory leadership candidate that “Labour fear the most”.

The trade policy minister also suggested that if the Conservatives fail to win the next election, all the “opportunities and visions” from Brexit “will not be realised”.

“What I would say to you is: Who can not just win this contest, but can win a general election?” Ms Mordaunt said.

“We must win that election, I am your best shot at winning that election, I am the candidate that Labour fear most.”

