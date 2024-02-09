Moment arsonist launches petrol bombs at police station

A man who launched petrol bombs towards a police station has been sentenced to 12 years in prison.

Voldemaras Rimasauskas, 31, threw three homemade bombs towards Huntingdon Police Station on 9 December 2022.

Footage of the incident captures the moment when the bombs were launched and engulfed the outside of the building in flames.

The bombs fell short of a window but caused “significant scorch damage” outside.

No injuries were reported despite three officers in the building’s rear office fearing for their lives as bottles flew towards where they were.