House erupts in flames after officers wounded by gunfire at Philadelphia home

A Philadelphia house was engulfed in flames after two police officers were wounded on Wednesday, 7 February, by gunfire at the suburban home.

Officers were called to the East Lansdowne property following a report that a child had been wounded by gunfire, emergency officials in Delaware County.

Police immediately came under fire, and two officers who were hit were reportedly taken to Penn Presbyterian Hospital.

One officer was shot in the arm and the other in the leg, and they were in stable condition, said Margie McAboy, director of policy and public engagement for the Delaware County District Attorney’s Office.