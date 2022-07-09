Independent TV
Teens fatally attack elderly man with traffic cone
Philadelphia Police released footage of young teenagers beating a 73-year-old man to death with a traffic cone.
The surveillance camera footage captures seven teens chasing after James Lambert Jr. on June 24.
One of the suspects swings a cone at the back of the elderly man’s head, seeing him topple over.
While he tries to flee the group, a girl picks the cone back up and hits Mr Lambert with it again before chasing him off-screen.
Mr Lambert suffered several injuries to the head and was pronounced dead in hospital.
