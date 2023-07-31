Footage shows light-hearted locals playing in boats on a road flooded by typhoon Doksuri in the Philippines.

The residents hopped on plastic paddleboats to play a round of aquatic dodgems as houses and streets were inundated by the storm in Laoag City on 27 July.

“As the water increased, instead of being alarmed, two of our neighbours came out with their improvised boat and started playing,” resident Jeannie Villa-Natividad said.

“Because of them, our other neighbours started to laugh and felt happy despite being flooded.”