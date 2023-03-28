Moment tyre explosion sends pickup truck spinning out of control

A pickup truck span out of control after one of its tires exploded.

Dashcam footage captures the moment a rear tyre bursts on the grey vehicle, sending it swerving in a cloud of brown dust across a motorway in Phetchaburi province, Thailand on 24 March.

Onlooker Siwadon Chantanasawee said: "The driver was fortunate that he didn't crash on the other cars around him. No one was hurt."

The truck was later towed by authorities after stopping in the middle of traffic.

