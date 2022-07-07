Alastair Campbell storms off Piers Morgan interview to go watch Sherwood

Alastair Campbell stormed off Piers Morgan’s show Uncensored on Wednesday (6 July) after clashing with journalist Douglas Murray, deciding instead to go watch BBC’s Sherwood.

The former spokesman for Tony Blair said to Piers Morgan before leaving: “I’ve got Sherwood on pause downstairs, take Douglas Murray, take him back and put him in his 55 tuppences free bin and I’ll see you later, all the best.”

Mr. Murray and Mr. Campbell were debating Boris Johnson’s leadership as the Tory leader had just sacked Michael Gove from his cabinet.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.