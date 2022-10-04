A family rescued an elderly relative whose Florida home was threatened by Hurricane Ian by arranging for his rescue via a friend's private plane.

Robert Antolak Sr was taken to an airport in Grosse Ile, Michigan, where he was greeted by his daughter Rochelle Burkulas.

Ms Burkulas said that her father, who was in need of medical care, was rescued by Josh Sterling, a friend of her husband Alex Burkulas.

"If he stayed down there he would’ve died," Alex said.

