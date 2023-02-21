Plymouth victims’ families accuse police of giving shooter ‘license to kill’

The families of Keyham gunman Jake Davison’s victims have demanded an overhaul of the 50-year-old Firearms Act.

They’re accusing police of granting Davison “a licence to kill” through a “series of failings and incompetence.”

An inquest jury found there was a “seriously unsafe culture” in Devon and Cornwall Police’s firearms licensing unit.

Davison killed his mother Maxine, 51, and then shot dead three-year-old Sophie Martyn, her father Lee, 43, Stephen Washington, 59, and Kate Shepherd, 66.

Patrick Maguire, the lawyer representing the victim’s families, claims Davison’s “evil act” was “enabled and facilitated.”

