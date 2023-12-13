Keir Starmer pays tribute to Mark Drakeford: ‘Titan of Welsh politics’

Sir Keir Starmer described Mark Drakeford as a “titan of Welsh politics” as he paid tribute to the Welsh first minister at Prime Minister’s Questions.

Mr Drakeford announced he is standing down as the county’s Labour leader on Wednesday 13 December, triggering the contest to find his successor.

He said he would continue to work “tirelessly” for a Labour government to “start repairing the huge damage which has been inflicted by the Tories over the last 13 years” at a press conference in Cardiff.

“Mark committed his life to public service and lives his values every day. Quietly and patiently, Mark has been a titan of Labour and Welsh politics,” Sir Keir said.