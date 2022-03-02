PMQs: Boris Johnson leads rare standing ovation to Ukrainian ambassador

Boris Johnson leads a rare standing ovation in the House of Commons for the Ukraine ambassador during today’s PMQs.

The prime minister is joined by MPs from all sides to clap and cheer after being informed that Vadym Prystaiko was present in the Houses of Commons.

Several parliamentary members dressed in the Ukraine national colours of blue and yellow show support against the invasion by Russia.

After the ovation, speaker Lindsay Hoyle notes that clapping is not usually allowed in the Commons, but on this occasion, it was warranted.

