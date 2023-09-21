Poland has said it is no longer supplying weapons to Ukraine, as a diplomatic dispute over grain escalates.

Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said Poland's focus was instead on defending itself with more modern weapons.

On Tuesday, Poland summoned Ukraine's ambassador over comments made by President Volodymyr Zelensky at the United Nations after Poland, Hungary, and Slovakia extended a ban on Ukrainian grain.

Mr Zelensky said it was alarming how some of Ukraine's friends in Europe were playing out solidarity "in a political theatre - making a thriller from grain".

“We are no longer transferring weapons to Ukraine, because we are now arming Poland with more modern weapons,” the prime minister said.