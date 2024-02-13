Watch: Polish TV host issues apology over state media’s anti-LGBTQ+ broadcasts

A host on Polish state television has apologised on air for homophobic propaganda aired by state media.

During the eight years of rule by the national conservative Law and Justice party, state media promoted the party’s line that LGBTQ+ people were threats to Polish families.

The approach has changed under a new centrist government led by Donald Tusk, who moved quickly to eject the Law and Justice supporters from positions of power over state media.

Two LGBTQ+ activists were invited on air on Sunday evening (11 February) when the state TVP host Wojciech Szeląg apologised to them for the rhetoric directed at their community.

Bart Staszewski, one of the two activists invited on, later shared the apology on social media.