Police car chase through streets of Philadelphia ends in dramatic foot pursuit

A suspected car thief was chased by police through Philadelphia before trying to evade them in a dramatic foot chase on Monday, 8 January.

Philadelphia police spotted a Ford pickup truck that had been stolen two days before Christmas 2023 and began a high-speed chase with the driver after he refused to pull over.

Police grounded vehicles due to potential danger to pedestrians, and followed the suspect from a police helicopter.

The driver can be seen manoeuvring recklessly as he attempts to escape the police.

After reportedly running out of gas, the driver fled the truck and prompted an on-foot pursuit from police through gardens and over fences before police cornered and handcuffed him.