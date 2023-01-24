Surveillance footage captures the moment a gang of ram raiders dragged an ATM from a shopping arcade in Beford before being caught by police on 21 February last year.

This clip shows the thieves making off with the ATM, dragging a children's toy car ride along with it.

Helicopter footage shows the gang being tracked down to woodlands where they were apprehended.

All four men have since been jailed for a total of over 20 years for a spree of raids in January and February 2022.

