Lincoln Police face backlash after dancing the Macarena at Pride festival

Police officers in Lincoln have been criticised after they were filmed dancing to the “Macarena” at a Pride event on Saturday, 20 August.

Footage shows four uniformed officers dancing amongst people wearing Pride flags.

Lincoln Police received mixed responses after posting the video on Twitter. One user called the video “embarrassing,” while another described it as “fabulous.”

“I expect my officers and staff...to chat, laugh, join in, and even dance, where it is appropriate to do so and does not detract from their duties,” Lincolnshire Chief Constable Chris Haward said.

