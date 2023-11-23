Missing elderly care home resident discovered by police K9 in Maryland woods

A police dog and her handler located a missing elderly man in the woods in Maryland after he had walked away from an assisted living facility.

Footage shared by the Cecil County Sheriff’s Office shows the moment K9 Farrah successfully tracked the man down, who was found sitting under a tree on Sunday 19 November.

The sheriff’s office confirmed that he was found “soon after the track was started” and medical care was also provided to him.

In the short clip, Farrah’s handler, DFC. Matt Imming, is heard praising his K9.