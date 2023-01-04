Independent TV
Moment child rapist Martyn Armstrong arrested after 17-year investigation
The moment a child rapist was arrested after a 17-year investigation has been caught on body cam footage.
Martyn Armstrong, from Pembrokeshire, was jailed for life after pleading guilty to a total of 41 counts of rape of a child under the age of 13 and sexual assault related to two victims, and to making, distributing and possessing indecent images of children in relation to them both and a third victim.
The 50-year-old was unmasked by a new tool which unpixelated images of the defendant in photos he had taken of himself abusing his victims.
