Cincinnati police officer caught on bodycam using racial slur while on duty

A white Cincinnati police officer has been punished after being caught on her body camera calling a Black teen a racial slur.

Officer Rose Valentino was pulling into her police precinct on the east side of the city in April 2022, when a group of cars lining up at the nearby high school blocked her way.

A Black teenager then walks by and allegedly raises his middle finger at Ms Valentino, sending her into a rage.

“F****** n******. I f****** hate them,” she can be heard saying in the footage.

