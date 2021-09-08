Merseyside Police officer PC Christopher Cruise lunges to kick a 10-year-old boy lying on the ground, stopping inches away from his body before dragging him along the floor and into a room, shocking CCTV captures.

Cruise, who was an officer stationed at the boy’s school, was convicted of assault and fined after a Crewe Magistrates’ Court trial.

After the assault, Cruise walked into another classroom and asked the children if they could hear the 10-year-old crying before pointing at another child and saying: “You’re next”.

The boy’s family have now called for officers to receive mandatory training on handling children with similar conditions.