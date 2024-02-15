This is the moment a group of off-duty police officers enjoying an after-work drink rush into action to stop a knife attack in London.

The officers from the Gangs & Pro-Active Team in the Met Police’s Central South Command Unit were at a bar in Elephant Park on 21 July last year, when they noticed the altercation.

The footage shows a man, who had been struck over the head, on the floor, with offender Joseph Jiminez, 20, towering over him, repeatedly trying to slash him with a knife.

The officers rush towards the pair, as Jiminez throws a knife at them. Jiminez is then tackled by an officer and arrested

Jimenez, from north London, was sentenced to eight months’ imprisonment for possession of a bladed article and four months’ imprisonment for affray when he appeared at Croydon Crown Court on Wednesday (14 February).