A standoff between police and a man armed with a crossbow inside a property in Tamworth, Staffordshire, entered its second day on Wednesday, 7 September.

Specialist negotiators were deployed in an attempt to coax the man out of an Airbnb property in Cross Street, Kettlebrook.

Staffordshire Police said that the siege had continued through the night on Wednesday after a man refused to leave the property after making threats.

Footage shows police cars and tape surrounding the street, and officers standing outside the property.

