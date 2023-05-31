Pompeii: Three new skeletons discovered in ruins from 79 AD eruption

New excavations in Pompeii have revealed the skeletons of three victims of the 79 AD volcanic eruption.

The Pompeiians had taken refuge in a house but were killed under a collapsed attic, Archaeological Park of Pompeii officials said.

Archaeologists have determined that the skeletons are of two adults, likely women, and a child approximately three to four-years-old.

Traces of charred furniture damaged by a fire that broke out during the catastrophe have also been found.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.