A Pompeii victim surrounded by gold and precious jewellery has been discovered in recent archaeological excavations of the site in Italy.

A man and a woman, who died during the eruption of Mount Vesuvius in 79 AD, were found in a cubicle, which is thought to be a bedroom, according to the Pompeii Archaeological Park.

Thousands of Romans were killed when the eruption buried the city in ash, which has preserved many of its residents and buildings.

The woman was found on a bed, holding gold, bronze and silver coins, and jewellery including gold and pearl earrings.

Experts believe that the victims took refuge in the cubicle while waiting for the ash and lava to stop.