Pope Francis has announced he is considering retiring after his week-long trip to Canada, saying that changing Pope is “not a catastrophe”.

He spoke to the journalists on his flight back to Rome, explaining that the week-long pilgrimage was "a bit of a test" that showed he needed to slow down and one day possibly retire.

“It’s not strange. It’s not a catastrophe, you can change the pope", Pope Francis added before leaving Canada.

