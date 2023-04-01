Independent TV
Watch: Pope Francis jokes ‘I’m still alive’ moments after leaving hospital
Pope Francis joked “I’m still alive” moments after being discharged from hospital following a three-day stay for treatment for a respiratory infection.
“I wasn’t frightened, I’m still alive,” he told reporters in a light-hearted remark before being driven away.
The 86-year-old was discharged from Rome’s Gemelli Hospital on Saturday morning after being admitted on Wednesday 29 March for treatment for bronchitis.
The pontiff embraced a couple whose daughter had died on Friday night at the hospital and signed a boy’s cast before leaving the site.
02:09