Watch: Pope Francis jokes ‘I’m still alive’ moments after leaving hospital

Pope Francis joked “I’m still alive” moments after being discharged from hospital following a three-day stay for treatment for a respiratory infection.

“I wasn’t frightened, I’m still alive,” he told reporters in a light-hearted remark before being driven away.

The 86-year-old was discharged from Rome’s Gemelli Hospital on Saturday morning after being admitted on Wednesday 29 March for treatment for bronchitis.

The pontiff embraced a couple whose daughter had died on Friday night at the hospital and signed a boy’s cast before leaving the site.

