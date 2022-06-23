Vatican cardinal debunks speculation that Pope Francis may resign

There is no need to worry about Pope Francis' health, a Canadian cardinal has said, in light of speculation that the 85-year-old may resign after being pictured in a wheelchair.

Michael Czerny, who was appointed Prefect of the Dicastery for Promoting Integral Human Development by the Pope in April 2022, said that Francis' mobility problems were not of concern.

Talking to a group of Canadian Catholics, Czerny described how Pope Francis didn't think his knee was "that big of a problem" and "in order to govern you need a head not knees".

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.