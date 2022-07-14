Wildfire rages close to homes in Portuguese village

Residents of a village in Portugal remained defiant in the face of a wildfire that burned close to their homes.

Firefighters are battling blazes across Europe, with fires raging in Portugal, Spain and southern France on Wednesday (13 July).

Portugal's Civil Protection said that hundreds of people had evacuated their homes, and at least 120 people needed medical aid.

Antonio Carmo Pereira, 74, who lives in Bemposta, was determined not to leave his village.

"Even if I burn to death, it's my house," he said.

