Ukraine restricts power usage after Russian missile attacks

Ukraine’s national energy company has begun restricting energy use nationwide after a series of Russian attacks on its power facilities.

Grid operator Ukrenergo warned that outages of up to four hours at a time were to be expected, urging citizens to “charge everything” by 7am this morning, 20 October.

Volodymyr Zelensky said that strikes had destroyed “more than a third” of energy infratstructure.

“Russian terror against our energy... is aimed at creating as many problems as possible with electricity and heat this fall and winter,” the Ukrainian president said.

