Independent TV
Showing now | News
00:27
Ukraine restricts power usage after Russian missile attacks
Ukraine’s national energy company has begun restricting energy use nationwide after a series of Russian attacks on its power facilities.
Grid operator Ukrenergo warned that outages of up to four hours at a time were to be expected, urging citizens to “charge everything” by 7am this morning, 20 October.
Volodymyr Zelensky said that strikes had destroyed “more than a third” of energy infratstructure.
“Russian terror against our energy... is aimed at creating as many problems as possible with electricity and heat this fall and winter,” the Ukrainian president said.
Sign up for our newsletters.
Up next
01:21
US citizen Anne Sacoolas pleads guilty to causing death of Harry Dunn by careless driving
00:38
History of shortest-serving prime ministers as Liz Truss tops list
00:23
King Charles says ‘back again, dear, oh dear’ to Liz Truss as pair meet for second time in resurfaced video
00:44
Huge blast erupts as Ukrainian council building in Energodar struck by missile
01:40
Watch moment Liz Truss resigns as prime minister after 45 days in office
02:57
Who could replace Liz Truss as prime minister?
00:38
History of shortest-serving prime ministers as Liz Truss tops list
01:29
Every time Keir Starmer teased Liz Truss during fiery PMQs
01:10
Kanye West tells Piers Morgan he’s sorry for antisemitic comments
01:02
George Floyd's family files $250m lawsuit against Kanye West
01:27
Democrat’s campaign ad paints picture of life after abortion ban
01:03
Elon Musk promises SpaceX will continue to provide Ukraine with internet
12:18
My personal struggle amid the global fight for abortion rights | Behind The Headlines
11:51
Non-doms, ghost-doms and tax loopholes of the elite | Behind The Headlines
09:03
The fight for LGBT+ rights in Poland | Behind The Headlines
13:07
The war in Ukraine | Behind The Headlines
17:28
The Missing: The Ukrainians abducted in Putin’s war
10:41
Ukraine’s broken fields: The grain crisis threatening the world’s food supply | On The Ground
11:23
Surviving Mariupol: The deadliest city in Ukraine | On The Ground
08:25
Supreme Court’s decision on abortion rights reveals America’s division | On The Ground
01:11
NBA: Los Angeles Lakers coach reflects on defeat to Golden States Warriors
00:54
UFC 280: Dan Hardy suggests Khabib’s presence puts added pressure on Islam Makhachev
00:44
Jurgen Klopp refutes ‘xenophobic’ claims after comments over Man City ownership
01:17
Jurgen Klopp rejects claims he inflamed Anfield tensions: ‘I am misunderstood’
01:00
Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp charged by FA for ‘improper behaviour’ during Manchester City clash
00:37
Chelsea boss Graham Potter can’t understand why ‘top player’ Mason Mount still has doubters
01:45
Manchester City crowned Club of the Year at Ballon d’Or awards
01:00
Ballon d'Or: Karim Benzema crowned world's best footballer at 2022 ceremony
02:19
Trucks drive on submerged road as flooding continues in Thailand
00:32
Just Stop Oil: Van drives through eco-protesters blocking London road
01:20
UK launches first-ever Autumn Water Watch to help tackle water quality crisis
01:22
Just Stop Oil protester climbs on top of police van in London
00:25
Just Stop Oil protesters block road on Park Lane on eighth day of protests
01:05
Biden says Hurricane Ian ‘ends discussion’ over climate change as DeSantis looks on
00:31
Climate protester explains Waterloo Bridge blockade while being carried off by police
01:11
Activists demand cost-of-living and climate action during protest on Waterloo Bridge
01:46
Man United’s Erik ten Hag will ‘deal with’ Ronaldo after player ‘stormed off’ pitch
00:50
Tottenham's growing list of injuries a concern for Conte
01:02
Jurgen Klopp says Liverpool's title hopes are over after defeat at Arsenal
01:02
Arsenal: Mikel Arteta suggests new deals for young stars are being lined up
01:13
Man City v Man United : ‘We were not brave enough’ says Erik ten Hag after loss
00:59
Marcus Rashford's upturn in form down to 'personal happiness', Erik ten Hag says
01:18
Manchester City: Erling Haaland has potential to be club great, says Pep Guardiola
01:01
Premier League: Tuchel says Chelsea side was ‘not tough enough’ after defeat to Southampton
12:34
The Watcher & Somewhere Boy | Binge or Bin
02:13
The Crown season 5 trailer gives a glimpse of Princess Diana’s explosive BBC interview
00:30
Kanye West tells Piers Morgan he’s ‘being a Karen’ amid grilling over antisemitic remarks
01:04
Taylor Swift collaborates with Zoe Kravitz on new ‘Midnights’ album
00:39
Strictly Come Dancing: Matt Goss fights back tears after elimination
00:31
Dwayne Johnson tears up talking about death of Rob Delaney’s son
00:36
Dwayne Johnson says making DC's Black Adam made him 'feel like a little kid'
01:29
Kerry Washington and Charlize Theron star as rivals in Netflix’s new fantasy drama
11:14
Industry and This England | Binge or Bin
03:04
This England feels ‘way too soon’
03:03
Industry is ‘really addictive television’
11:16
The Bear and Am I Being Unreasonable? | Binge or Bin
06:55
Music Box Session #66: Quarry
09:24
Music Box Session #65: Santino Le Saint
09:18
Music Box Session #64: Jake Whiskin
10:44
Music Box Session #63: Meet Me At The Altar
46:06
Soma Sara on how sex education perpetuates rape culture and harmful myths about sex
01:31
How misogynistic uniform policies internalise victim blaming in school
01:59
Soma Sara on how to educate people on rape culture
43:51
Comedian Jack Barry on threesomes, lockdown sex, and why monogamy is outdated
00:21
Wallaby hops through Gateshead in second marsupial spotting in three years
01:46
Whoopi Goldberg criticises Meghan Markle’s Deal or no Deal ‘bimbo’ comment
01:54
Try Guys wife claims she saw James Corden shout at restaurant worker
01:23
Meghan Markle reveals Netflix docuseries will be made by The Handmaid’s Tale director
00:38
World’s heaviest bony fish, weighing 2.7 tonnes, found dead off Azores coast
00:50
Jada Pinket Smith admits she 'crossed the line' with Will Smith's ex-wife after divorce
01:21
Jeff Bezos’ ex-wife MacKenzie Scott donates almost $85m to Girl Scouts
00:41
Nasa spacecraft records mesmerising 12-year time-lapse of entire sky
01:24
Tips on how to get the most from Amazon’s Prime Day | IndyBest
06:15
Why get a Chromebook and which one is right for you? | IndyBest Reviews
04:29
Tinted moisturisers: What is it and how to choose the best one | IndyBest Reviews
04:15
How to choose the right air fryer for you | IndyBest Reviews
04:16
How to choose the right electric toothbrush for you | IndyBest Reviews
05:17
How to choose a cordless vacuum cleaner: From Samsung to Shark | IndyBest Reviews
01:40
Black Friday 2021: How to get the best deals this year | IndyBest Guide
04:51
Which Nintendo Switch is right for you? | IndyBest Reviews
02:08
Sir George Iacobescu, chairman of the Canary Wharf Group on the investment into the historic region of AlUla
02:00
Oliver Ripley of sustainable hotel group Habitas talks about how AlUla challenged his preconceptions of Saudi Arabia
02:10
Thomas Kaplan of wild cat conservation charity Panthera on the mission to save the Arabian Leopard
01:51
Gérard Mestrallet on the challenges of bringing infrastructure to the region of AlUla
02:07
Sir George Iacobescu, chairman of the Canary Wharf Group on the investment into the historic region of AlUla
02:00
Oliver Ripley of sustainable hotel group Habitas talks about how AlUla challenged his preconceptions of Saudi Arabia
02:09
Thomas Kaplan of wild cat conservation charity Panthera on the mission to save the Arabian Leopard
01:00:15
How AlUla’s sustainability plan will stand the test of time - webinar
01:37
A rare road trip through Saudi Arabia’s landscape
01:01
Why mangroves are indispensable to Saudi Arabia’s future
01:09
Saudi Green Initiative London Summit: Highlights from a day of climate talks
01:00
Artist describes using recycled materials for exhibitions
01:14
Seizing moment 'fundamental' to finding nature-based solutions to carbon capture, says conservationist
01:44
Saudi Arabia’s environment will be ‘totally different’ in future, says wildlife leader
00:54
Saudi leaders are embracing ‘unappreciated’ ways of facing climate crisis, says researcher
00:44
Saudi Green Initiative is 'new frontier' for innovation, says developer
00:00
Watch in full: Day one of the Saudi Green Initiative Forum
00:50
Goal for Saudi Arabia to become ‘pioneers’ in clean energy, says minister
01:14
Saudi Arabia wants to be ‘held accountable’ for climate promises, says energy minister
02:28
Neom CEO says team working 'day and night' to create sustainable city
01:06
AlUla heritage developer says there is ‘no competition’ between nature and economy
01:14
Saudi Arabia plans to achieve net-zero emissions by 2060
01:26
Saudi's sustainability plan is not a 'shot in the dark', says energy minister
00:50
Talent pool behind Saudi energy ministry is ‘remarkable’, says energy forum CEO
02:07
Sustainability is a 'guiding principle', says Al Soudah development CEO
01:00
Change ‘does not scare’ young people in Saudi Arabia, says policy officer
01:35
Sustainability musician AY Yong performs Creep Creep at the Saudi Green Initiative
02:25
The way Saudi Arabia is 'moving on' is 'extraordinary', says photographer David Chancellor
00:42
Red Sea project will be a ‘top destination’ for divers, says content creator
00:58
Online tree planting service highlighted at Saudi Green Initiative conference
00:39
Saudi research associate says climate action is being taken seriously ‘at governing level’
01:16
Senior policy analyst says Saudi energy ministry ‘values diversity’
00:00
Watch in full: World leaders attend the Middle East Green Initiative in Riyadh
00:51
Saudi Crown Prince says Kingdom is entering a ‘green era’
01:24
Paris climate agreement not enough to steady temperature rise, says John Kerry
01:21