Steve Baker ‘seriously considering’ standing in Tory leadership contest

Steve Baker has suggested he will run in the Tory leadership contest in the wake of Boris Johnson's resignation.

The prime minister is expected to officially announce he is stepping down later on Thursday (7 July).

Following the news, the Conservative Party will move elect a new leader in the coming weeks.

Speaking to BBC News, Mr Baker said he is “considering” standing in the contest.

“I'm seriously thinking whether I should do it... I know what I'm looking for, fierce resolve, humility [and] integrity,” he said.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.