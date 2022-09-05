Liz Truss has been elected as the new Conservative Party leader and, in turn, will become prime minister of the United Kingdom.

She defeated rival Rishi Sunak by 81,326 votes to 60,399 in a ballot of party members.

The former foreign secretary will take over from Boris Johnson on Tuesday, 6 September.

Mr Johnson is expected to visit the queen in her Scottish residence of Balmoral to officially tender his resignation, after announcing he would step down back in July.

