‘Your country needs you’: Voter pleads for Boris Johnson’s return to No 10

A voter says he wants to see Boris Johnson return as prime minister because he has done his time in the “sin bin” after his “yellow card”.

Fishmonger Steve Waters, who was interviewed in Birmingham on Friday morning, appealed directly to the former prime minister, saying: “If you’re watching Boris, your country needs you.”

“He was removed by MPs, I think he’s had his yellow card, he’s done his time in the sin bin,” Waters said.

“It’s time for him to come back and put in the performance of his life.”

