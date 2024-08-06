Sir Keir Starmer said he is expecting “substantive sentencing” for those taking part in the unrest “before the end of this week”.

Speaking to reporters inside Downing Street on Tuesday evening, Sir Keir said: “Those involved will feel the full force of the law… over 400 people now have been arrested, 100 have been charged – some in relation to online activity – and a number of them are already in court.

“I’m now expecting substantive sentencing before the end of this week.

“That should send a very powerful message to anybody involved, either directly or online, that you are likely to be dealt with within a week.

“Nobody, but nobody, should be involved themselves in this disorder.”

Speaking to reporters after Tuesday’s Cobra meeting, Sir Keir said: “Within a week, the criminal justice system really has shown the robust and swift response that is very important to sending a message in circumstances like this.”