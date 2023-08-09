Prince Harry sports Archewell hat as he arrives in Tokyo

Prince Harry arrived in Tokyo today ahead of a summit about sport, community and philanthropy.

The Duke of Sussex was all smiles as he walked through the city’s Haneda Airport wearing a blac shirt and a dark cap with the logo of the Archewell Foundation he runs with wife Meghan Markle, who was not with her husband.

Harry arrived at the terminal with friend, Argentinian polo player Nacho Figueras. They will attend Harry’s fundraising Sentebale Polo Cup match in Singapore this Saturday which he has said will help young people affected by HIV/Aids.

His visit comes as it was revealed Harry’s ‘His Royal Highness’ title has been removed from the royal family’s website.