Prince Harry claims he had no support from those around him after his return from serving in Afghanistan in 2009.

The Duke of Sussex also claimed his trauma was “never discussed” and that he was not of the trauma he still had from his mother Princess Diana’s death in Paris in August 1997 when he was just 12.

Harry made the claims in his new Heart of Invictus series, which launched on Netflix on Wednesday.

Harry said: “The biggest struggle for me was no one around me really could help.

“I didn't have that support structure, that network or that expert advice to identify what was actually going on with me.”