Prince Harry burst into laughter when a young boy grabbed his beard at the WellChild charity event.

The Duke of Sussex met with children, teenagers, and their parents at the WellChild Awards at London’s Royal Lancaster Hotel on Monday (30 September).

In a rare royal event in the UK honouring the achievements of youngsters battling serious conditions, Harry had conversations with children and their families, joking with them and answering questions.

Seven-year-old Noah Nicholson, from Grimsby, who has complex medical conditions, met with Harry and proceeded to grab his bead and cheeks in a touching moment.